Amusement Expo Hosts Successful Seminars; Trade Show Floor Opens Today

Located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s newest West Hall, Amusement Expo has thus far been a busy and illuminating couple of days for operators who spent March 16-17 in seminar rooms learning from experts and from one another during keynote speeches and roundtable discussions. Now, the trade show floor opens today, March 18, and will finish up tomorrow, March 18.

Today, it’ll be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony just beforehand, starting at 9:30 a.m., and the Beers & Cheers event from 5-6 p.m. in the AEI Town Square booth. That popular soiree will include award presentations from the AAMA and AMOA associations as well as the Amusement Industry Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Tomorrow, the show floor is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

RePlay will have more coverage from the show in our May issue and in upcoming newsletters.