Amusement Expo Expects “Solid Turnout” in Vegas

With about a month to go for this year’s Amusement Expo, organizers say attendee counts are currently outpacing last year’s numbers. So far, total registration for the 2021 Las Vegas event, held from June 29-July 1, is up 7% from the New Orleans show in 2020.

Advance signups are even higher in the buyer category, they report, where the year-to-year increase is trending 13% above last year’s pace. Also, exhibitor space at the trade show is nearly sold out with only a few booths remaining.

“All signs point to a solid showing for the industry’s first major gathering in more than a year,” organizers said. Reasons they cite for the success: a building desire to “return to normal,” the rollout of vaccines and the return to Vegas – a mainstay for the event.

Learn more at www.amusementexpo.org.