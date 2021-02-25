Amusement Expo Exhibitors: Early Bird Rate Extended

If you’re planning to take a booth at Amusement Expo in Las Vegas this June 29-July 1, keep in mind that the early bird rate of $20.95 per sq. ft. has been extended to March 12. To those who’ve already secured a space – booth assignments begin on March 1.

Applications submitted after March 12 will get a rate of $21.95 per sq. ft. Click here for the booth space application or visit www.amusementexpo.org for more information.

Contact Brian Glasgow with any questions at 708-226-1300 or [email protected].