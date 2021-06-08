Amusement Expo Education Schedule Available Online

A big part of Amusement Expo is their Education Day, held this year on Tuesday, June 29, at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas. Route operators, FEC owners and other amusement industry professionals can gain a wealth of knowledge from the keynotes, seminars and roundtables, which vary in subject matter.
One of the sessions will be Pinball 2.0: Creating Success on the Street, featuring Bob Burnham (Paradise Pinball), Chi Babich (Babich Interactive Group) and Ryan Cravens (Stern Pinball). They’ll go over how to run tournaments and launch parties, how to get a more involved player community and how to engage casual players.
Another valuable session is called Esports: It’s Time to Pay Attention. That one will have Chris LaPorte (Reset), Jan Goetgeluk (Virtuix) and Russ Van Natta (Creative Works). They’ll discuss how to incorporate esports into your venue.
Then there’s the VR Summit – a track of events specially focused on virtual reality. Among them are Bob Cooney’s keynote – Virtual Reality’s iPhone Moment and What it Means to You; a panel called VR Arcade 2.0: The Evolution of the FEC?; and VR Digital Marketing Masterclass.
Education Day Schedule
8:30-9:30 a.m.
Opening Keynote: Still Standing. Still Smiling
Room: Westgate Hotel, Ballroom C
9:45-10:45 a.m.
$15 Minimum Wage: How to make your employees worth it, pricing strategies
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 11
9:45-10:45 a.m.
Analyze This! Using Metrics to Improve Efficiency
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 10
9:45-10:45 a.m.
Financing and Real Estate in Post COVID World: What’s Changed
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 4
9:45-10:45 a.m.
Pinball 2.0: Creating Success on the Street
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 6
9:45-10:45 a.m.
VR Summit – Introduction and Keynote: Virtual Reality’s iPhone Moment, and What it Means to You
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 9
10:45-11:15 a.m.
VR Summit – Panel: VR Competitions: Whether You Call is Esports or Tournaments, It’s Driving Repeat Play and Revenue Growth
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 9
11 a.m.-noon
Business Resilience Built for the Future
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 10
11 a.m.-noon
eSports, It’s Time to Pay Attention
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 11
11 a.m.-noon
Rewards and Memberships: What Works with Today’s Consumer
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 4
11 a.m.-noon
Top Tips for Maintaining a Positive Reputation in the Digital World
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 6
11:15 a.m.-noon
VR Summit – Panel: VR Arcade 2.0: The Evolution of the FEC?
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 9
1:30-2:30 p.m.
COVID Confessions: Lessons Learned and new SOPs
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 11
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Hire, Train, and Retain the Best People
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 4
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Maximize Your ATM Route for Better ROI
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 10
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Payment Options Come in All Forms, Are You Taking Full Advantage of Them?
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 6
1:30-1:50 p.m.
VR Summit – Keynote: Paradrop VR
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 9
1:50-2:30 p.m.
VR Summit – Panel: VR Games vs Attractions: Driving New Customer Traffic Presented by Frontgrid’s Paradrop VR
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 9
2:45-3:45 p.m.
Maintaining the Experience: Continuing the Game after they Leave Your Location
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 11
2:45-3:45 p.m.
Maximizing Group Sales: Using Data, Marketing, Selling Post COVID
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 4
2:45-3:45 p.m.
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 10
2:45-3:45 p.m.
Security Preparedness…Don’t be Caught Off Guard
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 6
2:45-3:05 p.m.
VR Summit – Keynote: The Digital Pivot: Increasing Sales for your VR Attractions with Digital Marketing
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 9
3:05-3:45 p.m.
VR Summit – Panel: VR Digital Marketing Masterclass
Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 9
4-5 p.m.
Closing Session: Leadership During Crisis
Room: Westgate Hotel, Ballroom C
