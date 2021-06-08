Amusement Expo Education Schedule Available Online

A big part of Amusement Expo is their Education Day, held this year on Tuesday, June 29, at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas. Route operators, FEC owners and other amusement industry professionals can gain a wealth of knowledge from the keynotes, seminars and roundtables, which vary in subject matter.

One of the sessions will be Pinball 2.0: Creating Success on the Street, featuring Bob Burnham (Paradise Pinball), Chi Babich (Babich Interactive Group) and Ryan Cravens (Stern Pinball). They’ll go over how to run tournaments and launch parties, how to get a more involved player community and how to engage casual players.

Another valuable session is called Esports: It’s Time to Pay Attention. That one will have Chris LaPorte (Reset), Jan Goetgeluk (Virtuix) and Russ Van Natta (Creative Works). They’ll discuss how to incorporate esports into your venue.

Then there’s the VR Summit – a track of events specially focused on virtual reality. Among them are Bob Cooney’s keynote – Virtual Reality’s iPhone Moment and What it Means to You; a panel called VR Arcade 2.0: The Evolution of the FEC?; and VR Digital Marketing Masterclass.

Keep in mind that Education Day is included at no extra cost to registered attendees.