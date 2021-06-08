Amusement Expo Education Schedule Available Online

Trending
A big part of Amusement Expo is their Education Day, held this year on Tuesday, June 29, at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas. Route operators, FEC owners and other amusement industry professionals can gain a wealth of knowledge from the keynotes, seminars and roundtables, which vary in subject matter.

One of the sessions will be Pinball 2.0: Creating Success on the Street, featuring Bob Burnham (Paradise Pinball), Chi Babich (Babich Interactive Group) and Ryan Cravens (Stern Pinball). They’ll go over how to run tournaments and launch parties, how to get a more involved player community and how to engage casual players.

Another valuable session is called Esports: It’s Time to Pay Attention. That one will have Chris LaPorte (Reset), Jan Goetgeluk (Virtuix) and Russ Van Natta (Creative Works). They’ll discuss how to incorporate esports into your venue.

Then there’s the VR Summit – a track of events specially focused on virtual reality. Among them are Bob Cooney’s keynote – Virtual Reality’s iPhone Moment and What it Means to You; a panel called VR Arcade 2.0: The Evolution of the FEC?; and VR Digital Marketing Masterclass.

Click here to get more information on all of the sessions, which are listed below, or visit www.amusementexpo.org. Keep in mind that Education Day is included at no extra cost to registered attendees. Click here for more information on registering.

Education Day Schedule

8:30-9:30 a.m.

Opening Keynote: Still Standing. Still Smiling

Room: Westgate Hotel, Ballroom C

 

9:45-10:45 a.m.

$15 Minimum Wage: How to make your employees worth it, pricing strategies

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 11

 

9:45-10:45 a.m.

Analyze This! Using Metrics to Improve Efficiency

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 10

 

9:45-10:45 a.m.

Financing and Real Estate in Post COVID World: What’s Changed

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 4

 

9:45-10:45 a.m.

Pinball 2.0: Creating Success on the Street

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 6

 

9:45-10:45 a.m.

VR Summit – Introduction and Keynote: Virtual Reality’s iPhone Moment, and What it Means to You

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 9

 

10:45-11:15 a.m.

VR Summit – Panel: VR Competitions: Whether You Call is Esports or Tournaments, It’s Driving Repeat Play and Revenue Growth

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 9

 

11 a.m.-noon

Business Resilience Built for the Future

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 10

 

11 a.m.-noon

eSports, It’s Time to Pay Attention

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 11

 

11 a.m.-noon

Rewards and Memberships: What Works with Today’s Consumer

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 4

 

11 a.m.-noon

Top Tips for Maintaining a Positive Reputation in the Digital World

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 6

 

11:15 a.m.-noon

VR Summit – Panel: VR Arcade 2.0: The Evolution of the FEC?

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 9

 

Noon-1:15 p.m.

AEI Education Day Luncheon

Room: Westgate Hotel, Ballroom A

 

1:30-2:30 p.m.

COVID Confessions: Lessons Learned and new SOPs

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 11

 

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Hire, Train, and Retain the Best People

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 4

 

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Maximize Your ATM Route for Better ROI

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 10

 

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Payment Options Come in All Forms, Are You Taking Full Advantage of Them?

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 6

 

1:30-1:50 p.m.

VR Summit – Keynote: Paradrop VR

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 9

 

1:50-2:30 p.m.

VR Summit – Panel: VR Games vs Attractions: Driving New Customer Traffic Presented by Frontgrid’s Paradrop VR

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 9

 

2:45-3:45 p.m.

Maintaining the Experience: Continuing the Game after they Leave Your Location

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 11

 

2:45-3:45 p.m.

Maximizing Group Sales: Using Data, Marketing, Selling Post COVID

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 4

 

2:45-3:45 p.m.

Operator Roundtables

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 10

 

2:45-3:45 p.m.

Security Preparedness…Don’t be Caught Off Guard

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 6

 

2:45-3:05 p.m.

VR Summit – Keynote: The Digital Pivot: Increasing Sales for your VR Attractions with Digital Marketing

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 9

 

3:05-3:45 p.m.

VR Summit – Panel: VR Digital Marketing Masterclass

Room: Westgate Hotel, Pavilion 9

 

4-5 p.m.

Closing Session: Leadership During Crisis

Room: Westgate Hotel, Ballroom C

 

5:15-7:15 p.m.

All-Industry Gala Reception

Room: Westgate Hotel, Ballroom A

