Amusement Expo Early-Bird Pricing Deadline Feb. 12

AEI 2024 attendees have until Feb. 12 to get special pricing to attend the show. Before that date, AMOA and AAMA members get two complimentary badges and additional badges are $95. After that date, it’s $125 for member badges.

Non-member operators will pay $170 before that deadline and $200 after, while non-member and non-exhibiting manufacturers and suppliers will be subject to a $550 fee.

Set for March 18-21, AEI 2024 will be back in familiar confines at the Westgate Resort & Casino and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The 4-day event will have two days of educational sessions and two days of exhibits on the trade show floor, and will feature the BCA Expo, NBVA Conference and Laser Tag Convention as well. A Foundations Entertainment University course will also be held in conjunction with AEI.

Click here to see the full details and register today at www.amusementexpo.org. RePlay will have its full show preview coverage in the March issue. Don’t miss it!