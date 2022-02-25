Amusement Expo Discount Registration Extended

If you’re planning to attend Amusement Expo, you can still lock in a lower badge registration price now through Friday, March 4, as the deadline has been extended.

AMOA and AAMA members receive two complimentary badges and can get additional badges for $75 apiece ($95 apiece after March 4). Members of affiliate organizations such as BPAA, IAAPA and others can get in at a cost of $85 ($105 after March 4). For non-members, the price is $150 ($175 after March 4).

The trade show portion of Amusement Expo runs March 16-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It is set to be the biggest show floor ever with 24 exhibitors making their Amusement Expo debut this year.

Click here to learn more or visit www.amusementexpo.org.