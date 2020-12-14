Amusement Expo Dates Pushed Back to Late June 2021

Continuing to monitor the changing Covid climate, including those related to current and projected virus-related measures in the Las Vegas trade show market, the leadership of Amusement Expo International has decided to push the dates of their 2021 event back further. Already rescheduled once (from March to May), the show will now take place eight weeks later, running Monday, June 28, through Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Next year’s AEI will be still be held in Las Vegas, but the two-day exhibit program will now take place in North Hall 1 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Organizers note that this is “a preferred spot” because it’s adjacent to the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, which will remain the headquarters hotel for the 2021 AEI. Both the full-day educational program on Monday, June 28, and All-Industry Gala Reception that evening will be conducted at the Westgate Las Vegas.

Organizers state that their rationale for re-scheduling is that doing so provides additional time for attendees, exhibitors and all involved in the expo to recover and resume business operations. “As well, it is expected the much-anticipated Covid-19 vaccinations will be widely distributed and available by that time,” they said, adding, “The goal is to give the industry the best possible opportunity to come together and the decision to move the 2021 dates to summer will significantly help AEI achieve that goal.”

AAMA and AMOA, along with the show management team at W.T. Glasgow, said they thank attendees and exhibitors for their continued support during the past nine months and look forward to “putting on what promises to be a much-anticipated event in June.”

