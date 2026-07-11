Amusement Expo Booth Assignments Begin

Amusement Expo organizers have already begun doling out booth assignments and noted that rates will increase on Aug. 1.

For now, rates are $20.95 per sq. ft. for members and $26.95 per sq. ft. for non-members. In order to receive the discounted member rate for booth space, exhibitors must be members of both AAMA and AMOA.

Any questions can be directed to Brian Glasgow at [email protected].

Exhibitor login and booth registration can be found here. The current exhibitor map is located here.

The 2027 Amusement Expo is scheduled for March 15-18 with the final two days being designated for the trade show and the preceding two for the educational sessions and networking events.

Learn more at www.amusementexpo.org.