Amusement Expo Bigger, Better Than Ever

Amusement Expo 2023 has come to its conclusion, and it appears attendees and exhibitors alike were thrilled with the trade show, which has continued growing since its inception – and has made more than a full comeback since the Covid years.
Due to the show falling at the end of the month, RePlay will have our annual coverage and booth photos in the May issue.
Early planners can mark their calendars for March 18-21, 2024. AEI 2024 will be held again at the Westgate and Las Vegas Convention Center. Stay tuned for up-to-date details at www.amusementexpo.org.