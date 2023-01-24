Amusement Expo Announces Keynote, Readies for Vegas

Jarrett Payton, the entrepreneur, broadcaster and son of late NFL Hall of Famer Walter Payton, will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Amusement Expo, which will be held in Las Vegas from March 27-30.

Payton will take attendees through his upbringing in the “Lessons Learned from My Father” keynote. He’ll also share leadership lessons and profitable tips that help drive his own successful business ventures and family foundation.

Organizers report that more than 165 exhibitors are already set to be on the show floor. You can be there, too, by clicking here to register today. Learn more at www.amusementexpo.org.