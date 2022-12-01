Amusement Expo Already 84% Reserved for 2023 Show

Exhibit reservations have soared past 2022 totals, reports Amusement Expo International. They said more than 84% of square footage has already been reserved by companies excited to attend the conference and trade show, held in Las Vegas from March 27-30.

“The amazing amount of exhibit space commitments this early in the program speaks to the strong level of enthusiasm and excitement within the out-of-home entertainment industry,” they wrote.

For the first time, organizers AMOA and AAMA have welcomed the Billiard Congress of America Expo to co-locate with Amusement Expo. Also returning will be the Laser Tag Convention and the National Bulk Vendor Assn. Learn more at www.amusementexpo.org.