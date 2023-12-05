Amusement Expo ’24 Registration Open

Attendees can now start booking their trips into Las Vegas for the 2024 Amusement Expo International, set for March 18-21. Click here to register today for early-bird discounts.

Held in its usual haunts at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Westgate Hotel, attendees can expect to mingle with some 4,000 total operators, exhibitors and speakers. Once again, the billiard industry’s BCA Expo will be co-located with AEI, as will NBVA’s convention, the VR Summit, Laser Tag Convention and a Foundations Entertainment University.

The event is jointly run by AAMA and AMOA and offers an all-industry gala and two days of education sessions in addition to the two-day trade show.

Learn more at www.amusementexpo.org.