Amusement Expo 2026 Call for Speakers

The Amusement Expo 2026 education program runs from March 16-17 next year, but now is the time for speakers to submit applications. (Click here to do so.)

If you’re a subject expert and have an idea, be sure to reach out to the organizers. They are especially interested in AI in the amusement industry, employee evaluations and best practices, promotions and marketing strategies and emerging industry trends.

Submissions should also include a brief bio, your suggested session title and a summary of the presentation. The deadline will be Aug. 29.

While there are no speaker fees provided, those who are selected will be given free access to the education program and the trade show as well. Visit www.amusementexpo.org for additional details.