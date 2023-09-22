Amusement Expo 2024 Preparations Underway

Next year’s Amusement Expo will be held in its usual digs at the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 18-21 and organizers have already begun planning the event.

Booth space assignments for exhibitors begin next month, and the initial lineup of speakers and education sessions are being prepared right now as well, organizers shared. Attendee registration will open up in December.

If you haven’t done so yet, you can click here to reserve your booth space today. Discounted room rates at the hosting Westgate Hotel & Casino are also available (click here). Visit www.amusementexpo.org to learn more.