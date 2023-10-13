Amusement Expo 2024 Education Sessions Announced

As the industry prepares for the quickly nearing IAAPA Expo in November, it’d also be wise to soon start thinking about Amusement Expo 2024, which will be held in Las Vegas March 18-21.

The spring trade show’s two-day education program was recently shared, in part.

Some of the seminars that attendees can expect are: People Management…Keys to Creating a Highly Effective Team; Food and Beverage Concepts for FECs; The Power of Connecting Games; LIVE! Game Room Design; Marketing Trends for FECs; Cashless Options for Your Street Locations; AI 101: A Beginner’s Primer for the Amusement Industry; Advanced Arcade Operations: Games, Card Systems and Redemption; ATM Update 2024…What You Need to Know; and Industry Roundtables.

Visit www.amusementexpo.org to see more and stay up to date on details. Attendee registration will open in November.