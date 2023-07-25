Amusement Expo 2024 Booth Discount Expiring

Amusement Expo organizers want to make sure all companies planning to exhibit at the 2024 trade show are aware that early bird discounts expire Aug. 1. Click here to reserve your space and take advantage of the discount of $200 on each 10×10 space.

The Amusement Expo board of directors also recently met in Chicago with WT Glasgow Event Management and JMS Marketing to review results from the 2023 show and to discuss strategic direction for AEI 2024 and beyond.

They noted that 2023’s event had a 37% increase in attendees compared to 2022. About 50% of surveyed attendees shared that they plan to spend more than $50,000 in the next year and 93% of exhibitors report new concrete sales leads stemming from the 2023 show.