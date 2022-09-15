Amusement Expo 2023 Call for Speakers Open

Amusement Expo is all set for Las Vegas from March 27-30 next year and the organizers are looking for speakers to submit their ideas by Sept. 30.

“We invite you to share your expertise on the business of play for the expanded AEI education program, Monday and Tuesday, March 27 & 28, 2023,” they wrote. Those selected as presenters will receive an all-access admission badge.

Submissions should focus on at least one of the following areas: people management; attracting/retaining employees; business management/operations; merchandising; or industry trends/development/re-imagining the industry.