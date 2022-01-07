Amusement Expo 2022 Registration Now Open

Amusement Expo, back to its usual spring dates, is scheduled for March 15-17 in Las Vegas. Attendee registration is now open for the event. Click here to see details.

“It’s Play Time!” is the theme for the show – a sure sign of an industry ready to focus on games and fun after nearly two years of a decidedly not fun pandemic and economic slowdown. Details for AEI Education Day are being finalized and exhibitors are gearing up for the trade show, to be held March 16-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Hotel reservations are also available. The host hotel is the Westgate, per usual. Click here to get preferred Amusement Expo rates. More information will become available at www.amusementexpo.org.