Amusement Connect Promotes Tom Jayroe

Tom Jayroe is now president of Amusement Connect. He was previously vice president of operations.

“With Tom at the helm, we are confident in our continued growth and success,” the company said. “His leadership, dedication and strategic vision have been instrumental in propelling Amusement Connect to new heights.”

Co-owners Frank Licausi and John Tarpley will remain “deeply involved in daily operations, ensuring Amusement Connect stays true to its values.”

The company added: “Together – with Tom’s leadership and the expertise of Frank and John – we are positioned for even greater achievements in the years ahead.”