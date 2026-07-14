Amusement 360’s August Registration Open

Creative Works and Action Lab Leadership have announced that registration is open for their Amusement 360 event coming up Aug. 25-26 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“We’re excited to bring the brightest minds in the industry together for two days of education and networking,” said Danny Gruening, founder of Action Lab Leadership. “This is where veteran operators and new startup entrepreneurs sit side-by-side to grow their businesses and move the industry forward.”

The keynote speaker will be Clint Pulver, known as a leading authority on employee retention. His speech, “I Love It Here,” will challenge attendees to “transform their workplace culture into one that inspires lasting loyalty and top-tier performance.”

Additional sessions will be led by Trent Coggins of Recoil Trampoline Park and Doug Mechling of Star Lanes Polaris, winner of the AAMA FEC of the Year.

Learn more and register at www.amusement360.com.