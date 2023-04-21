Amusement 360 This Week

Creative Works is once again putting on Amusement 360, which is back for its 13th year from April 25-27 at the Embassy Suites Event Center near Indianapolis. The theme for this year’s event is “Serve,” focusing on how attendees can make a bigger impact by serving their guests, communities and employees at the highest possible level.

Among the industry experts on hand to speak will be Eddie Hamann and Stan Manousos (Andretti Indoor Karting & Games), Beth Standlee (TrainerTainment), Craig Buster (Coconut Bowl), Zach Johnson (Rev’d Up Fun), Jerry Merola (Amusement Entertainment Management), David Wallace (Turfway Entertainment), Sheryl Bindelglass (SherylGolf), representatives from the Creative Works team and others.

Shaffer Distributing will also be on hand with Adam Kleinhenz, who will be a part of a panel discussion on maximizing arcade profitability and experience.

Visit www.amusement360.com/event for more details.