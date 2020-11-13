Amusement 360 Showcase Will Follow IAAPA Expo

Boy, it sure is a busy week for online events surrounding the big IAAPA Virtual Expo! Following that online event, Amusement 360 will host its Innovation Showcase on Nov. 19 from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Eastern time. Click here to register for free event, where you’ll be able to watch live product demos, meet (virtually) face-to-face with vendors and do research for your business.

Due to the in-person IAAPA Expo being cancelled, Amusement 360 (a Creative Works platform) decided to make it so operators could discover the newest innovations, products and services that can help their businesses.

“Operators could try to attend webinars from individual vendors, but this process is time consuming and fractured,” organizers wrote. “Some operators are making purchases and expanding right now, while others aren’t quite ready for that,” commented Danny Gruening, the VP of marketing at Creative Works. “But in both cases, right now is the best time for business research and planning. We felt it was important to work with our partners to create this event to make the process easy and engaging for operators.”

Creative Works is one of more than 20 companies showcasing their products and services. Others include: Amusement Products, Betson, CenterEdge Software, Cornerstone Architecture, Delta Strike, Embed, Galaxy Multi Rides, Hownd, Laserblast, Laserforce, Mini Melts, Party Center Software, Player One Amusement Group, Qubica AMF, Redemption Plus, SafePark USA, Shaffer Distributing, Sureshot, TrainerTainment, United Play, and Zone Laser Tag.

Visit www.amusement360.com/showcase to register for the event.