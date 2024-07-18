Amusement 360 Returns in September

Amusement 360 from Creative Works is scheduled for Sept. 10-12 in Indianapolis and will bring together more than 100 industry leaders to help FEC owners and operators grow their business.

Building on the “record breaking success of April’s event,” organizers say the upcoming event will feature 16 expert speakers, three in-depth interviews with successful operators and three panel discussions with thought leaders from across the industry.

There will also be a keynote presentation by Scott Harvey, a former FBI-trained hostage negotiator who will be on hand to share “powerful stories from his career to educate attendees on the value of effective communication skills with employees and customers.”

“We are incredibly excited to once again bring together the heroes of the FEC industry at Amusement 360 in 2024,” said Danny Gruening, VP of business development at Creative Works. “This event isn’t just about learning new strategies – it’s about celebrating the transformative power of our industry and the dedicated individuals who make it all possible.”

Registration is now open. Learn more at www.amusement360.com/event.