Amusement 360 Returns April 25-27 in Indianapolis

Creative Works is once again putting on Amusement 360, which is back for its 13th year from April 25-27 at the Embassy Suites Event Center in Indianapolis. The theme for this year’s event is “Serve,” focusing on how attendees can make a bigger impact by serving their guests, communities and employees at the highest possible level.

“Guests’ expectations for impeccable service have never been as high as they are right now for FEC operators,” said Danny Gruening, VP of marketing at Creative Works. “We don’t just want to meet those expectations – we want to show operators how to take their business to the next level by surpassing them.

There will be opportunities at the event for FEC operators to network, socialize and get equipped with the tools for creating a more profitable center. A keynote presentation will be given by Scott Harvey, a former FBI-trained hostage negotiator who will speak on effective communication. Visit www.amusement360.com/event to learn more.