Amusement 360 Registration Now Open for August Event

Creative Works will host their popular entertainment industry education program Amusement 360 from Aug. 16-18 in Indianapolis. For the third time, the event will be hosted as a hybrid event, with both in-person and online registration options now available. The event also met in March with a record number of attendees. “We were inspired by all the entrepreneurs and business owners who came together at our last event,” said Danny Gruening, the VP of marketing at Creative Works. “The upcoming event in August will build on this momentum and provide a platform for startups and operators to learn practical business insights while gaining tools for personal and leadership development.”

For the first time ever, the August event will feature three live and in-person interviews with some of the most successful operators and business leaders in the entertainment industry – Craig Buster from Coconut Bowl, Jeff and Sharolette Pierce from Atomic City, and Brad and Keri Little from High 5.

Creative Works said other highlights of the event include panel discussions, educational presentations, networking over meals and site visits. Attendees will also be the first group to tour Creative Works’ brand new 67,000-sq.-ft. Theme Factory and office.

Learn more at www.amusement360.com/event.