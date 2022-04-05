Amusement 360 Gets Record Attendance

The latest Amusement 360, hosted by Creative Works from March 22-24 in Indianapolis, was their biggest yet, according to the company. More than 80 in-person attendees showed up to learn, network and socialize; additional attendees participated virtually in the second hybrid Amusement 360 event.

The event was focused on helping operators rediscover their purpose and passion. “After two difficult years facing a pandemic, Creative Works wanted to help operators remember why they’re in this industry, why the memories and smiles matter and why their venues hold an important place in their communities,” organizers said.

To do that, 18 industry experts were brought in to share their knowledge via presentations, panel discussions and interviews.

“We are inspired by all the operators, startups, sponsors and speakers who came together for this incredible event,” said Danny Gruening, VP of marketing at Creative Works.

“To us, this is more than an educational event. Beyond the X’s and O’s of entertainment venue operations, our guest speakers help attendees become better leaders, improve their personal development and make a greater impact on their communities.”

Registration is now open for the Aug. 16-18 Amusement 360. Learn more at www.amusement360.com/event.