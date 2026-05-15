Amusement 360 Features 19 Expert Presenters

The last Amusement 360 event, held April 28-29 in Indianapolis and hosted by Action Lab Leadership and Creative Works, had 19 expert presenters, three panel discussions and educational content “designed to help FEC operators scale their businesses and refine their leadership strategies.”

Keynote speaker Clint Pulver headlined the event, giving attendees a framework for navigating generational shifts and building a culture that inspires long-term loyalty.

Deep-dive operator interviews included Jim Lewis of Area 254 and Brandon Wooldridge of Big Player Entertainment Center. Creative Works also debuted an upgraded version of their newest attraction, Detonate, which is a self-resetting escape experience built for an arcade footprint.

“This event delivered exactly what operators and new startups needed,” said Danny Gruening, founder of Action Lab Leadership. “Not only did attendees learn valuable tools to implement in their business, they also built meaningful relationships with other people in the room.”

The next event will be Aug. 25-26. Learn more at www.amusement360.com.