Amusement 360 Event Starts Today, Feb. 23

Amusement 360 starts today, Feb. 23, an runs through Thursday, Feb. 25. Click here to attend the free virtual event. Hosted by Creative Works, the event “helps existing operators and new startups improve their businesses right now and lay the foundation for long-term success.”

“Attendees are going to be blown away by the content at this event,” said Danny Gruening, vice president of marketing at Creative Works. “This is the largest lineup we’ve ever had, and we’re doing multiple tracks so attendees can find the content that resonates with their business challenges.”

With more than 16 guest speakers, educational sessions, operator interviews, panels, networking and trade show time, the event will cover topics from financial strategies and market research to marketing, attraction revenue and more. The full schedule is available at www.amusement360.com/event.