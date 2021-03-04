Amusement 360 Draws Hundreds of Attendees

For the third time since the pandemic started, Amusement 360 took its event fully online. Hosted by Creative Works, organizers reported that roughly 450 “optimistic attendees came together virtually from Feb. 23-25 to learn and prepare for the industry’s big comeback.”

There were 15 speakers and experts with various backgrounds – all aiming to help operators succeed now and paving the way for their future success as well.

“We brought in non-industry speakers to help attendees create not only a better business, but a better life as well,” said Danny Gruening, the vice president of marketing at Creative Works. “The response from attendees was phenomenal, and we’re thrilled they all walked away with knowledge they can act on right now.”

The next Amusement 360 is planned for Aug. 24-26 in Indianapolis. Both virtual and in-person registration options will be available ahead of the event. For more information, visit www.amusement360.com/event.