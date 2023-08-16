Amusement 360 Coming Sept. 19-21 in Indianapolis

With 15 expert speakers, three interviews with successful operators, three panel discussions with industry thought leaders and a keynote presentation, Amusement 360’s upcoming event is jam-packed.

Held Sept. 19-21 at the Embassy Suites Event Center in Plainfield, Ill., the conference brings together some of the greatest minds in amusements. The keynote speaker will be Maureen Zappala, presenting on the topic, “How to Overcome the Self-Doubt of Imposter Syndrome.”

Other panels will include discussions on demographics and business strategies for growth, gamification of the attraction experience and how to boost your business with local media.

Registration is $99. Click here to sign up or learn more at www.amusement360.com.