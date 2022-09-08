Amusement 360 Breaks Attendance Records Again

It was another successful Amusement 360 event, reports organizer Creative Works. Held Aug. 16-18, and once again breaking their attendance record, more than 80 operators and entrepreneurs gathered in Indianapolis for education, networking and fun.

“We’ve been hosting these events for more than a decade, and the attendees continue to inspire us with their enthusiasm and engagement,” said Danny Gruening, the VP of Marketing at Creative Works. “We are proud to serve this industry and create an event where business owners can become better leaders, better mentors and better people.”

Added attendee Barry Taylor: “I have been in the hospitality industry for 32 years and yet this event not only reminded me of things I should be doing – I learned new approaches to make us even better moving forward.”

Creative Works brought in more than 15 expert speakers to present on a wide range of topics – from talent acquisition and digital marketing to food programs and corporate sales. The event also featured three operator interviews that included Jeff and Sharolette Pierce from Atomic City, Craig Buster from Coconut Bowl and Brad and Keri Little from High Five Entertainment.

Registration for next year’s events will open later this year. Dates are set for April 25-27 and Sept. 19-21. Learn more at www.amusement360.com.