Amusement 360 Breaks Attendance Records Again

Creative Works hosted Amusement 360 once again on April 25-27 in Indianapolis and reported another record-breaking turnout of more than 110 attendees.

The company organized more than 14 hours of programming and brought in 18 speakers for the occasion – presenting on a wide range of topics such as influencer marketing, group sales strategies and food and beverage programs.

They also hosted in-depth interviews with three different operators – Zach Johnson of Rev’d Up Fun, Craig Buster of Coconut Bowl and Eddie Hamann and Stan Manousos of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games.

“We are thrilled with the success of this Amusement 360 event,” said Armando Lanuti, president of Creative Works. “We strive to provide the amusement industry with the resources and knowledge they need to thrive, and we are grateful for the overwhelmingly positive feedback we received from attendees.”

Learn more at www.amusement360.com. You can register now for the upcoming Sept. 19-21 event. Details will be announced soon.