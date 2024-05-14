Amusement 360 Boasts Another Record Crowd

Creative Works hosted their first Amusement 360 of 2024 from April 23-25 in Indianapolis, featuring 16 expert speakers and a record 117 registrants. Attendees were both existing operators and startup proprietors.

Speakers included: Armando Lanuti, Russ Van Natta, Danny Gruening and Kimberly Schilling of Creative Works; Adam Kleinhenz, Shaffer; Britannie Betti, Betson; Courtney Drahos, Party Center Software; David Wallace, Turfway Entertainment; Frank Price, FL Price; Genevieve Sullivan, TrainerTainment; Jason Barnaby, Fire Starters; Jerry Merola, Amusement Entertainment Management; Kashif Ahmad, Embed; Kevin Loughery, Prospr Communications; Kevin Lonzo, Lonzo Law; and Pat Shroll, Trifecta Management Group.

In addition to these presenters, there were in-depth operator interviews that featured The Summit’s Don MacBrayne, Chris King of Monster Mini Golf and Jay and Tina Mrozek of Blacklight Adventures. Learn more at www.amusement360.com/event.