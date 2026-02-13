Amusement 360 Back April 28-29 in Indy

Creative Works and Action Lab Leadership have opened registration for their upcoming Amusement 360 event, taking place April 28-29 in Indianapolis. The program has changed to a 2-day intensive format instead of the previous 2.5-day setup.

“We refined the experience to be more focused than ever and help attendees solve the biggest problems they are facing today,” said Danny Gruening, founder of Action Lab Leadership and director of marketing at Creative Works. “We are packing every hour with strategies to help operators grow their businesses and avoid costly mistakes.”