Amusement 360 Agenda, Speaker Lineup Released

The upcoming Amusement 360 agenda and speaker lineup are now out for the three-day event, set for Sept. 16-18 at the Embassy Suites Event Center near Indianapolis. Co-hosted by Action Lab Leadership and Creative Works, Amusement 360 offers more than 14 hours of programming on topics like leadership, marketing strategies and future-proofing entertainment venues.
The full list of speakers includes:
Danny Gruening, Action Lab Leadership
Michelle Gruening, Action Lab Leadership
Armando Lanuti, Creative Works
Russ Van Natta, Creative Works
Kimberly Schilling, Creative Works
Jerry Merola, Amusement Entertainment Management
Dave Wallace, Turfway Entertainment
Jackie Hoegger, Hoegger Communications
Courtney Drahos, Party Center Software
Kevin Williams, The Stinger Report
Adam Kleinhenz, Shaffer Distributing
Britannie Betti, Betson Enterprises
Genevieve Sullivan, TrainerTainment
Jason Wistreich, JKRP Architects
Bob McCall, JKRP Architects
Bart Burger, QubicaAMF
There will also be in-depth operator interviews featuring Nic Parks from Level Up Entertainment; Craig Erlich and Heather Dolhi from Launch Entertainment; and David and Laura Zorn from Bravoz. See everything that’s on tap – and register – at www.amusement360.com.