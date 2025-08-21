Amusement 360 Agenda, Speaker Lineup Released

The upcoming Amusement 360 agenda and speaker lineup are now out for the three-day event, set for Sept. 16-18 at the Embassy Suites Event Center near Indianapolis. Co-hosted by Action Lab Leadership and Creative Works, Amusement 360 offers more than 14 hours of programming on topics like leadership, marketing strategies and future-proofing entertainment venues.

The full list of speakers includes:

Danny Gruening, Action Lab Leadership

Michelle Gruening, Action Lab Leadership

Armando Lanuti, Creative Works

Russ Van Natta, Creative Works

Kimberly Schilling, Creative Works

Jerry Merola, Amusement Entertainment Management

Dave Wallace, Turfway Entertainment

Jackie Hoegger, Hoegger Communications

Courtney Drahos, Party Center Software

Kevin Williams, The Stinger Report

Adam Kleinhenz, Shaffer Distributing

Britannie Betti, Betson Enterprises

Genevieve Sullivan, TrainerTainment

Jason Wistreich, JKRP Architects

Bob McCall, JKRP Architects

Bart Burger, QubicaAMF

There will also be in-depth operator interviews featuring Nic Parks from Level Up Entertainment; Craig Erlich and Heather Dolhi from Launch Entertainment; and David and Laura Zorn from Bravoz. See everything that’s on tap – and register – at www.amusement360.com.