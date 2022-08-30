AMOT Has New President

Russell Jones of Trinity Amusements is the new president of the Amusement & Music Operators of Texas, replacing outgoing president Danny Glaze of 2D vending at the association’s recent convention, held Aug. 25-27 at Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock.

AMOA Past President Greg Trent was on hand representing AMOA. Smart Industries’ Jim Dupree was also at the event, reporting that topics at the annual meeting included a discussion from the group’s lobbyists focused on legislation that could impact redemption. Look for more news in Instant RePlay on this and a report on the meeting in the next issue.

Get in touch with the organization at www.amot.org.