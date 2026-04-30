AMOT Annual Convention May 28-30 in Austin

The Amusement & Music Operators of Texas will celebrate their 52nd anniversary at this year’s trade show and convention. The event is scheduled for the Archer Hotel in Austin from May 28-30.

The agenda includes a golf tournament, board of directors meeting, the president’s reception buffet dinner, a silent auction, casino night and awards banquet.

Contact [email protected] for additional details or call 512-472-1043. Those interested in sponsoring an event can get in touch with the association’s Toni Silcox.