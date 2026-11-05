AMOA’s On the Road Rolls Through Chicago

AMOA was in their Chicagoland backyard from Oct. 28-29 for On the Road, an educational program that featured a tour of Stern Pinball’s factory and a slate of seminars.

Topics for those sessions included info on cranes and redemption, AI marketing strategies for small businesses, legislative tips for protecting location-based entertainment and generational shifts in the workplace.

The final day wrapped up with the timely themed “Monster Mash Bash” Product Showcase, where there association said “attendees connected with exhibitors, explored products and services and continued conversations with industry peers.”

Click here to see the full list of participating companies and visit www.amoa.com any time you want to learn more about the association.