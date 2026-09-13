AMOA’s On the Road Oct. 28-29 in Chicago

Registration is open for AMOA’s annual education program – On the Road – and the organizers are letting you bring an employee at a discounted price. For every full program registration at $399, you can register a second person at the discounted rate of $199.

AMOA says On the Road is “a flexible education option for every level and business need, combining exclusive learning with a dynamic product showcase that gives members first access to the newest innovations.”

Click here for the program details or visit www.amoa.com for more on the association.

In other association news, working with their legislative team at DGA Group, they’re asking members to join the AMOA PAC. Click here to learn more and to sign an authorization form.