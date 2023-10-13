AMOA’s Jukebox Jams Coasters Available to Members

It’s Jukebox Jams season for AMOA. The program, now in its third year, helps operators promote their jukeboxes.

The association has coasters available for operators to purchase for their locations that include QR codes leading patrons to the location’s respective jukebox app. The promotional coasters are wrapped in sleeves of 125 and come branded for either AMI or TouchTunes locations. Shipping is included and additional resources like promo cards are also available.

AMOA members can click here to order AMI coasters and here to order TouchTunes coasters. For additional information, contact Maggie Kapinos at 815-893-6010.