AMOA’s ATM Jackpotting Update Webinar on Thursday

A panel of ATM experts will lead a discussion for AMOA on ATM jackpotting this Thursday, May 8, at 10 a.m. Central time. They are Mark Cumming of ATM Merchant Services, Jonathan Dunn of Venco Business Solutions and Phil Webb of PDQ Merchant Enterprises. Click here to register for the event.

“ATM jackpotting continues to hit ATM operators across the country with many having lost tens of thousands of dollars,” the association said.

“We strongly encourage you to join us for this extremely important webinar to provide insight into how the attackers are accessing ATMs and what makes you vulnerable to an attack.”

For any questions, contact AMOA’s Maggie Kapinos at 815-893-6010.