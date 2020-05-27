AMOA Writes White Paper; Free Brochure, Stickers for Operators

AMOA has authored a white paper “Safety of Currency-Activated Equipment in the COVID-19 Environment,” which was created to better inform legislators and health officials on the AMOA and the safety of the business its members conduct.

“In recent days, we’ve seen guidance coming in from several states continuing to shut down our industry’s games and devices,” said AMOA executive vice president Lori Schneider. “The AMOA white paper along with our cleaning and sanitizing program clearly addresses the safe use of our members equipment as venues begin to re-open. It also highlights our industry’s ability to adapt during these uncertain times.” Read it in full here.

In other AMOA news, the association has also made a free cleaning and sanitation brochure for operators to use, which can be downloaded here. In addition, they’ve created posters, flyers, stickers, tent cards and more for operators to use at their reopened facilities to promote the new guidelines.

The brochure is based on CDC recommendations for cleaning high touchpoint areas on machines, and “can be used when speaking with your locations in addition to state and local authorities letting them know your player’s safety is top of mind.”

For the posters, stickers and other on-location resources, visit www.amoa.com/covid19. To get them personalized by AMOA, contact Maggie Kapinos at [email protected].