AMOA Website Wins Award

AMOA was recently celebrated by Graphic Design USA, which selected JMS Marketing Inc. as a recipient of its 2026 Digital Design Award for their work on the newly revamped AMOA.com.

“The annual GDUSA competition honors excellence in digital and visual communications, recognizing standout achievements in website design and online branding,” the association explained.

“JMS Marketing Inc. earned the distinction for its comprehensive redesign of the AMOA website, delivering a modernized look and enhanced user experience for the association and its members.”