AMOA Webinars Feature Intercard, LAI Games & More

AMOA’s Associate Member Mondays are continuing with webinars for Hownd, LAI Games and M3 Technology Solutions on the schedule.
Hownd will present “Your Post-Pandemic Recovery Playbook for Getting More Customers and Revenue” on May 17 at 10 a.m. Central time; LAI Games will host their presentation May 24 at 10 a.m. Central time; and M3 Technology Solutions will have theirs on June 7 at 10 a.m. Central time.
AMOA’s Game Master Education Hour with Intercard and Pinnacle Entertainment Group will be on June 2 at noon Central time. It will discuss the “do’s and don’ts of today’s cashless systems.”
Click here to register for the Hownd webinar; click here for LAI Games; click here for M3 Technology Solutions; and click here for Intercard’s Education Hour. Visit www.amoa.com for more information.