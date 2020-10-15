AMOA Webinar Next Week Focused on Cashless Technology

An Intercard-sponsored webinar called “Best Practices for Using Technology for Route Operators and FECs” is scheduled to be part of AMOA’s Game Master Education Hour series Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. Central time. Click here to register for the free event.

Arcade expert George McAuliffe of Pinnacle Entertainment Group will moderate a panel comprised of Howard McAuliffe (also with Pinnacle); Steve Veach of Bowlero Corporation; and arcade owner Todd DeMott.

“Cashless systems are, hands down, the greatest tool for arcade operators in my 41 years in the business,” George McAuliffe said. “With recent innovations, it can have the same impact on route operators.” Learn more at www.amoa.com.