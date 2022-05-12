AMOA Virtual Day on the Hill Tuesday, May 17

If you’re an AMOA member, make sure you’re free next Tuesday, May 17, for the association’s Virtual Day on the Hill. The day will consist of multiple visits, via Zoom, to congressional offices in both the House and Senate. Members can participate for the full day or jump in as their schedules allow.

Topics to be addressed by Dentons, AMOA’s legislative firm, include fair access to banking, payment choice, the Restaurant Relief Act and inflation’s impact on small business.

“This is a great opportunity to show our elected government leaders just how crucial these issues are to AMOA members across the country when you join in and listen/participate,” the association wrote. “In fact, if you have never taken the opportunity to engage with your local/state leaders, this is a perfect primer to show just how easy it is.”

