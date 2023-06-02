AMOA Upcoming Webinars Featuring Embed, LAI Games

AMOA will soon host a pair of Associate Member Product Spotlight webinars. On June 8, Embed will have a presentation and on June 14, LAI Games will have one of their own. Both webinars are set for 10 a.m. Central time.

Embed will discuss how to improve operational efficiency and generate up to 5x higher revenue with a cashless system. LAI Games will talk about their new Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade VR. The virtual reality edition of the game will launch at Bowl Expo later this month.

Click here to register for the Embed webinar and click here to register for LAI’s. You can also learn more at: www.amoa.com/on-demand, where AMOA posts all of their upcoming webinars and other resources in their On Demand Education series.