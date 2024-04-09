AMOA Transitions to 2024-25 Principal Officers, Board of Directors

During its annual membership meeting in Las Vegas, AMOA elected a new class of directors to join the association’s principal offers, who were elected last fall and assumed their roles following the recent Amusement Expo.

The new class of 2027 (partially pictured above) includes: Tim Acord (Bavarian Inn Lodge, Michigan); Brian Baumann (AVS Companies, Minnesota); Ryan Brooks (Alpha Vending, Oklahoma); Mark Cumming (ATM Merchant Services, Texas); Mike Gelatka (Mike’s Amusements, Indiana); Tara Scudder (GRE Amusements, Iowa); Phil Webb (PDQ Merchant Enterprises, Illinois); and Marcus Zappa (Lorain Music and Vending, Ohio).

The principal officers (pictured below) are President Bob Burnham (Paradise Pinball & Amusement, Wyoming); First Vice President Brian Brotsch (Knox Amusement, New York); Treasurer Tommy Hendley (B&H Vending & Amusements, North Carolina); and Secretary Scott John (Amuse-O-Matic, Maryland). Get involved with the association at www.amoa.com.