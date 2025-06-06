AMOA Training Webinar June 17 from TCG

AMOA has partnered with The Constance Group to bring “world-class business and professional development training” to its members at a reduced cost. A free webinar from the group’s Brian Parsley will introduce the new AMOA member program on June 17 at 10 a.m. Central time.

Called “Crack the Code of Human Buying Behavior: How to Win More Business by Being More Human,” the webinar will discuss how buyers actually think, decide and act.

“You’ll learn to use proven strategies rooted in human behavior and psychology,” the association said. “Whether you’re selling games or jukebox jams, you’ll leave with proven tools to build trust fast, create urgency without pressure, and close more deals by tapping into how people really buy.”