AMOA to Debut New Regional Tech School

AMOA recently announced its Regional Tech School will launch its first session Nov. 3-4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte Airport in that North Carolina city.

The tech school will run from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on the first day, including breakfast and lunch. There will also be a networking reception dinner from 6-8 p.m. The second day’s sessions, once again with stops for breakfast and lunch, go from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Register by Oct. 14 to secure your spot. Click here to get registration information. You can email [email protected] for more details.